JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. - U.S. Army Soldiers with the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) return to a welcome ceremony at the Anderson Field House on JBLE , Aug. 3, 2024. The Soldiers were greeted and reunited with their family and loved ones after a five-month deployment in the Mediterranean Sea on the Gaza coast.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 10:20
|Photo ID:
|8570563
|VIRIN:
|240803-F-DA718-1041
|Resolution:
|4190x2788
|Size:
|5.82 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Welcome home 7th Transportation Brigade [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.