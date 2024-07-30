JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. - U.S. Army Soldiers with the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) return to a welcome ceremony at the Anderson Field House on JBLE , Aug. 3, 2024. The Soldiers were greeted and reunited with their family and loved ones after a five-month deployment in the Mediterranean Sea on the Gaza coast.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2024 Date Posted: 08.05.2024 10:20 Photo ID: 8570561 VIRIN: 240803-F-DA718-1037 Resolution: 5803x3861 Size: 9.79 MB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Welcome home 7th Transportation Brigade [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.