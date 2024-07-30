Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome home 7th Transportation Brigade [Image 2 of 8]

    Welcome home 7th Transportation Brigade

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. - U.S. Army Soldiers with the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) return to a welcome ceremony at the Anderson Field House on JBLE , Aug. 3, 2024. The Soldiers were greeted and reunited with their family and loved ones after a five-month deployment in the Mediterranean Sea on the Gaza coast.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    JBLE
    128th Aviation Brigade
    U.S. Army
    7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary)

