    Leading By Example: Gatto Honored as Latest TYAD Supervisor of the Quarter

    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Nicolo Manzo 

    Tobyhanna Army Depot

    When it comes to leadership, Brandon Gatto, Chief of the Tobyhanna Legal Office, believes that good leaders will not instruct their teams to do something they wouldn’t do themselves. For his hard work, dedication to service, and strong leadership, he has been named Tobyhanna Army Depot’s (TYAD) Supervisor of the Quarter for the 1st Quarter of FY24.

