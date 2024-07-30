When it comes to leadership, Brandon Gatto, Chief of the Tobyhanna Legal Office, believes that good leaders will not instruct their teams to do something they wouldn’t do themselves. For his hard work, dedication to service, and strong leadership, he has been named Tobyhanna Army Depot’s (TYAD) Supervisor of the Quarter for the 1st Quarter of FY24.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2024 Date Posted: 08.05.2024 10:17 Photo ID: 8570549 VIRIN: 240604-O-TK642-1675 Resolution: 1920x1277 Size: 829.94 KB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leading By Example: Gatto Honored as Latest TYAD Supervisor of the Quarter, by Nicolo Manzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.