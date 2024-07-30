USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Routine Flight Operations

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (July 31, 2024) Sailors participate in flight operations while an F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, taxis across the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 31. Theodore Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

Date Taken: 07.31.2024 Date Posted: 08.05.2024 Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY