    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Nitrogen Generator Maintenance [Image 2 of 11]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Nitrogen Generator Maintenance

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.31.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (July 31, 2024) A Machinist’s Mate pours liquid nitrogen into a container aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 31. Theodore Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 09:02
    Photo ID: 8570345
    VIRIN: 240731-N-N0724-1001
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 814.99 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
