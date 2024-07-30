USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Nitrogen Generator Maintenance

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (July 31, 2024) A Machinist’s Mate pours liquid nitrogen into a container aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 31. Theodore Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

