Mass. Guard Firefighters Deploy to Europe

BOURNE, Mass – Col. James Blake, Commander of the 79th Troop Command Massachusetts National Guard, speaks at a deployment send-off ceremony for the 180th Engineer Detachment, Firefighters, Massachusetts Army National Guard was held today, Friday, August 2, 2024, at the 101st Regional Training Institute on Camp Edwards, Joint Base Cape Cod.



The Soldiers, from the 180th Engineer Detachment, will deploy to Europe for 9 months in support of Operation European Assure Deter and Reinforce.

The 180th Engineer Detachment, Firefighters will be tasked with fire protection, vehicle crash rescue, aircraft rescue firefighting, medical support, and a variety of other firefighting operations during their deployment.

Operation EAD is a joint operation committed to upholding the principles of the rules-based international order and to the security of NATO Allies.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)

