    Mass. Guard Firefighters Deploy to Europe [Image 3 of 11]

    Mass. Guard Firefighters Deploy to Europe

    BOURNE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton 

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    BOURNE, Mass – Brig. Gen. Mark Kalin, Land Component Commander of the Massachusetts National Guard, speaks at a deployment send-off ceremony for the 180th Engineer Detachment, Firefighters, Massachusetts Army National Guard was held today, Friday, August 2, 2024, at the 101st Regional Training Institute on Camp Edwards, Joint Base Cape Cod.

    The Soldiers, from the 180th Engineer Detachment, will deploy to Europe for 9 months in support of Operation European Assure Deter and Reinforce.
    The 180th Engineer Detachment, Firefighters will be tasked with fire protection, vehicle crash rescue, aircraft rescue firefighting, medical support, and a variety of other firefighting operations during their deployment.
    Operation EAD is a joint operation committed to upholding the principles of the rules-based international order and to the security of NATO Allies.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)

    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 09:04
