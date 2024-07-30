Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Cole Sailor Conducts Maintenance on an M9 Pistol [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Cole Sailor Conducts Maintenance on an M9 Pistol

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Seaman Mark Pena 

    USS Cole (DDG 67)

    240802-N-AY869-1029 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 2, 2024) A Gunner’s Mate cleans an M9 pistol aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), Aug. 2. Cole is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, USS Cole Sailor Conducts Maintenance on an M9 Pistol [Image 3 of 3], by SN Mark Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    C5F

