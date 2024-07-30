USS Cole Sailor Conducts Maintenance on an M9 Pistol

240802-N-AY869-1030 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 2, 2024) A Gunner’s Mate cleans an M9 pistol aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), Aug. 2. Cole is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|08.02.2024
|08.05.2024 07:20
|8570244
|240802-N-AY869-1030
|5492x3661
|2.15 MB
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|3
|0
