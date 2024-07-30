As the 29th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Alfred M. Gray Jr. is escorted from Fort Meyer Memorial Chapel, the eight living former commandants of the Marine Corps, pay their respects as Honorary Pallbearers. General Gray is escorted to his graveside service at Arlington National Cemetery, July 29, 2024. Gray served in the Marine Corps for 41 years and was the Commandant from 1987 to 1991. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Captain Brenda McCarthy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2024 Date Posted: 08.05.2024 06:42 Photo ID: 8570242 VIRIN: 240729-M-PR577-1007 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 26.1 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Funeral service of 29th CMC General Alfred M. Gray Jr, by CPT Brenda McCarthy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.