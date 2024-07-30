USS Cole Sailor Welds A Part

240802-N-AY869-1015 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 2, 2024) A Hull Maintenance Technician demonstrates how to weld a part aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), Aug. 2. Cole is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

