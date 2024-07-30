USS Cole Sailors Conduct Maintenance

240802-N-AY869-1003 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 2, 2024) Damage Controlmen perform maintenance on a battle fogger used in damage control training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), Aug. 2. Cole is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

