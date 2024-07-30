Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB 11 RADR Training on Ramstein AFB [Image 3 of 6]

    NMCB 11 RADR Training on Ramstein AFB

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Oun 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (July 18, 2024) - U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, lay down fiberglass matting during Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 18, 2024. NMCB-11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. 6th Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman 2nd Class Joshua Oun)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 04:21
    Photo ID: 8570198
    VIRIN: 240718-N-GF351-1054
    Resolution: 2928x2091
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 11 RADR Training on Ramstein AFB [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Joshua Oun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB 11 RADR Training on Ramstein AFB
    NMCB 11 RADR Training on Ramstein AFB
    NMCB 11 RADR Training on Ramstein AFB
    NMCB 11 RADR Training on Ramstein AFB
    NMCB 11 RADR Training on Ramstein AFB
    NMCB 11 RADR Training on Ramstein AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    seabees
    airfield
    construction
    NMCB 11
    ADR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download