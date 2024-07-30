NMCB 11 RADR Training on Ramstein AFB

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (July 18, 2024) - U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, lay down fiberglass matting during Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 18, 2024. NMCB-11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. 6th Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman 2nd Class Joshua Oun)

Date Taken: 07.18.2024 Date Posted: 08.05.2024