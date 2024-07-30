RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (July 16, 2024) - U.S. Navy Equipment Operator Constructionman Ryan Lavender, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, operates a tractor with a rotary broom attachment during Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2024. NMCB-11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. 6th Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman 2nd Class Joshua Oun)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 04:21
|Photo ID:
|8570196
|VIRIN:
|240716-N-GF351-1030
|Resolution:
|3024x2160
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
This work, NMCB 11 RADR Training on Ramstein AFB [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Joshua Oun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.