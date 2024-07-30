USS Cole Sailor Cleans The Ship

240801-N-IC246-1036 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 1, 2024) A Quartermaster power washes the exterior of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), Aug. 1. Cole is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

