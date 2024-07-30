Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Cole Sailor Cleans The Ship [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Cole Sailor Cleans The Ship

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Raymond Maddocks 

    USS Cole (DDG 67)

    240801-N-IC246-1036 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 1, 2024) A Quartermaster power washes the exterior of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), Aug. 1. Cole is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 04:26
    Photo ID: 8570188
    VIRIN: 240801-N-IC246-1036
    Resolution: 5715x3810
    Size: 4.62 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Cole Sailor Cleans The Ship [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Raymond Maddocks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Cole Sailor Prepares Food In The Galley
    USS Cole Sailor Stands Watch
    USS Cole Sailor Conducts Topside Preservation
    USS Cole Sailor Conducts Maintenance on a .50 Caliber Machine Gun
    USS Cole Calls Away The VIPER Team
    USS Cole Sailor Cleans The Ship

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    C5F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download