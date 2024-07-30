240801-N-IC246-1023 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 1, 2024) A Mass Communication Specialist aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) photographs an aerial contact, Aug. 1. Cole is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2024 Date Posted: 08.05.2024 04:26 Photo ID: 8570187 VIRIN: 240801-N-IC246-1023 Resolution: 6354x4236 Size: 4.36 MB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 13 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Cole Calls Away The VIPER Team [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Raymond Maddocks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.