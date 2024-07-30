Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Cole Sailors Participate in A Community Relations Volunteer Event [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Cole Sailors Participate in A Community Relations Volunteer Event

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Raymond Maddocks 

    USS Cole (DDG 67)

    240727-N-IC246-1069 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (July 27, 2024) A Sailor assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) plays with a dog during a community relations volunteer event, July 27. Cole is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 03:55
    Photo ID: 8570159
    VIRIN: 240727-N-IC246-1069
    Resolution: 2871x4307
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, USS Cole Sailors Participate in A Community Relations Volunteer Event [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Raymond Maddocks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    C5F

