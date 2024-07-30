240724-N-IC246-1046 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (July 24, 2024) A Boatswain’s Mate prepares a ladder during a sea and anchor detail aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), July 24. Cole is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

This work, USS Cole Sailors Conduct A Sea And Anchor Detail [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Raymond Maddocks, identified by DVIDS