263rd Combat Communication Squadron sets up during Northern Strike 24-2

Staff Sgt. Jovan Watlington and Staff Sgt. Alex Cook, North Carolina Air National Guard, 263rd Combat Communication Squadron (CBCS), expeditionary communication technicians, set up a satellite antenna during Northern Strike 24-2, Aug. 4, 2024, at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan. NS 24-2 is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

