    263rd Combat Communication Squadron sets up during Northern Strike 24-2 [Image 5 of 5]

    263rd Combat Communication Squadron sets up during Northern Strike 24-2

    ALPENA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Jovan Watlington and Staff Sgt. Alex Cook, North Carolina Air National Guard, 263rd Combat Communication Squadron (CBCS), expeditionary communication technicians, set up a satellite antenna during Northern Strike 24-2, Aug. 4, 2024, at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan. NS 24-2 is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

