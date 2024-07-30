Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    263rd Combat Communication Squadron sets up during Northern Strike 24-2 [Image 2 of 5]

    263rd Combat Communication Squadron sets up during Northern Strike 24-2

    ALPENA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Jovan Watlington, North Carolina Air National Guard, 263rd Combat Communication Squadron (CBCS), expeditionary communication technician, connects a modem to a satellite antenna during Northern Strike 24-2, Aug. 4, 2024, at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan. NS 24-2 is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 17:15
    Location: ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US
