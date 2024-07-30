624th Civil Engineer Squadron welcomes new commander

Lt. Col. Diego Noboa took command of the 624th Civil Engineer Squadron during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Aug. 4, 2024. Col. Brandon Stepp, 624th Regional Support Group commander, presided over the ceremony.



Lt. Col. Noboa is in charge of multiple Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force and Firefighting teams ready to support rapid worldwide deployments to construct and maintain airfields and facilities, provide firefighting support, and coordinate planning for real-world disasters.

