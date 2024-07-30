Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    624th Civil Engineer Squadron welcomes new commander

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Photo by James Bowman 

    624th Regional Support Group

    Lt. Col. Diego Noboa took command of the 624th Civil Engineer Squadron during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Aug. 4, 2024. Col. Brandon Stepp, 624th Regional Support Group commander, presided over the ceremony.

    Lt. Col. Noboa is in charge of multiple Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force and Firefighting teams ready to support rapid worldwide deployments to construct and maintain airfields and facilities, provide firefighting support, and coordinate planning for real-world disasters.

    change of command ceremony
    624th Civil Engineer Squadron
    624th Regional Support Group

