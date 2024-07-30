Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    110th Wing recognizes CCAF Graduates

    110th Wing recognizes CCAF Graduates

    BATTLE CREEK AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Valentina Viglianco 

    110th Wing

    Senior Airman Leslie Vargas, center, 110th Mission Support Group personnel specialist, poses for a group photo with 110th Wing command leadership during a Community College of the Air Force Graduation at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Aug. 4, 2024. Vargas was one of eight Air National Guardsmen who graduated in Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 semester. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Valentina Viglianco)

    BATTLE CREEK AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
