110th Wing recognizes CCAF Graduates

Senior Airman Leslie Vargas, center, 110th Mission Support Group personnel specialist, poses for a group photo with 110th Wing command leadership during a Community College of the Air Force Graduation at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Aug. 4, 2024. Vargas was one of eight Air National Guardsmen who graduated in Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 semester. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Valentina Viglianco)

