110th Wing recognizes CCAF Graduates

Col. James Rossi, left, 110th Wing Commander, presents a Community College of the Air Force associate of applied science degree to Senior Airman Leslie Vargas, 110th Mission Support Group personnel specialist, at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Aug. 4, 2024. Vargas was one of eight Air National Guardsmen who graduated in Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 semester. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Valentina Viglianco)

