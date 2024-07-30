Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines on the move at Devens [Image 2 of 2]

    Marines on the move at Devens

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Members of Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 472 march to their first assembly area as part of a week-long exercise at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Aug 3.

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 09:09
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Marines on the move at Devens

    Massachusetts
    Marine Forces Reserve
    mwss 472
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

