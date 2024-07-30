Army Spc. Travis J. Pameni honored in dignified transfer Aug. 4

A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Spc. Travis J. Pameni of Douglasville, Georgia, Aug. 4, 2024, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Pameni was assigned to 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, Lawrenceville, Georgia. (U.S. Air Force photo/Jason Minto)
