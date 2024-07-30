Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Spc. Travis J. Pameni honored in dignified transfer Aug. 4

    Army Spc. Travis J. Pameni honored in dignified transfer Aug. 4

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Spc. Travis J. Pameni of Douglasville, Georgia, Aug. 4, 2024, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Pameni was assigned to 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, Lawrenceville, Georgia. (U.S. Air Force photo/Jason Minto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 08:42
    Photo ID: 8568977
    VIRIN: 240804-F-UK538-2023
    Resolution: 6261x4174
    Size: 7.19 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Spc. Travis J. Pameni honored in dignified transfer Aug. 4, by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dignified transfer
    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations
    AFMAO dignified transfer photo
    AFMAO featured photo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download