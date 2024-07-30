Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seattle Seafair 2024: Blue Angels Show [Image 2 of 4]

    Seattle Seafair 2024: Blue Angels Show

    UNITED STATES

    08.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gwendelyn Ohrazda 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration team performs over the Space Needle as part of Seattle Seafair Fleet Week Aug. 3, 2024. Seattle Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gwendelyn L. Ohrazda)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 02:25
    Photo ID: 8568775
    VIRIN: 240803-N-DK460-1249
    Resolution: 5266x3657
    Size: 5.23 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Seattle Seafair 2024: Blue Angels Show [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Gwendelyn Ohrazda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fleet Week
    Navy
    Blue Angels
    Seafair

