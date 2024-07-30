BLT 1/5 Maintains Combat Marksmanship Aboard USS Boxer

A U.S. Sailor assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) fires an M4 carbine during a live-fire deck shoot with Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, aboard Boxer in the Pacific Ocean Aug. 2, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

