    BLT 1/5 Maintains Combat Marksmanship Aboard USS Boxer [Image 5 of 9]

    BLT 1/5 Maintains Combat Marksmanship Aboard USS Boxer

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Matt Milton, a squad leader assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Indiana, engages a target with an M4 carbine during a live-fire deck shoot aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 2, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 00:54
    Photo ID: 8568769
    VIRIN: 240802-M-YF186-1360
    Resolution: 4656x6519
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Range
    Live Fire
    15th MEU
    Navy
    Infantry
    USMCNews

