BLT 1/5 Maintains Combat Marksmanship Aboard USS Boxer

U.S. Marine Coprs Sgt. Roberto Martinez, a squad leader assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Texas, listens to a range brief before conducting a live-fire deck shoot aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean Aug. 2, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Cpl. Joseph Helms) (This image was captured in color and converted to black and white.)

