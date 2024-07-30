Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready for Anything: BLT 1/5 Conducts Company Reinforcement Rehearsal [Image 1 of 5]

    Ready for Anything: BLT 1/5 Conducts Company Reinforcement Rehearsal

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Michael Prendergast, a platoon commander assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Florida, stages his platoon on the flight deck ramp of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during a company reinforcement rehearsal while underway in the Pacific Ocean Aug. 1, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 00:45
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    TAGS

    15th MEU
    QRF
    Navy
    Infantry
    Readiness
    USMCNews

