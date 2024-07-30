240801-N-UQ809-1033 ATLANTIC OCEAN Aug. 1, 2024) Hull Technician 3rd Class Alex Weaver, a native of Atlanta, grinds a hatch in the pipe shop aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 1. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. Composite Unit Training Exercises are an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force, to assess their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea, and drive future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mekhi Manson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2024 Date Posted: 08.03.2024 20:25 Photo ID: 8568542 VIRIN: 240801-N-UQ809-1033 Resolution: 3002x4203 Size: 869.08 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Truman's COMPTUEX [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.