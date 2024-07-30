Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Truman's COMPTUEX [Image 2 of 5]

    Truman's COMPTUEX

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Beam 

    USS Harry S Truman

    240801-N-SW048-1027 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 1, 2024) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Ezekial Huntly, a native of New York City, assigned to the “Sunliners” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 81, services an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 1. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. Composite Unit Training Exercises are an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force, to assess their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea, and drive future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Logan McGuire)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.03.2024 20:25
    Photo ID: 8568537
    VIRIN: 240801-N-SW048-1027
    Resolution: 2802x4203
    Size: 672.56 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truman's COMPTUEX [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Truman's COMPTUEX
    Truman's COMPTUEX
    Truman's COMPTUEX
    Truman's COMPTUEX
    Truman's COMPTUEX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download