U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician Collection Seaman Lavonta Newton, assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), detains a simulated assailant after being sprayed with oleoresin capsicum (OC) during non-lethal weapons training aboard Somerset in the Pacific Ocean June 29, 2024. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2024 Date Posted: 08.03.2024 18:52 Photo ID: 8568456 VIRIN: 240630-M-HP224-1024 Resolution: 6849x4568 Size: 2.87 MB Location: USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Somerset Crew Tackles OC Contamination Training [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.