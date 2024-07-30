Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Somerset Crew Tackles OC Contamination Training [Image 2 of 10]

    USS Somerset Crew Tackles OC Contamination Training

    USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.30.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) practice deterring simulated assailants during a simulated oleoresin capsicum (OC) level 1 contamination in conjunction with non-lethal weapons training on the flight deck of Somerset in the Pacific Ocean June 29, 2024. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    This work, USS Somerset Crew Tackles OC Contamination Training [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    OC Spray
    Contamination
    Training
    Somerset
    PHIBRON 5

