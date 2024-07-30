Netherland paratroopers don their equipment during Sustained Airborne Training at the University of Rhode Island, on July 30, 2024. Leapfest is the largest, longest standing, international static line parachute training event and competition hosted by the 56th Troop Command, Rhode Island Army National Guard to promote high level technical training and esprit de corps within the International Airborne community. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jason J. Palacios)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2024 Date Posted: 08.03.2024 18:39 Photo ID: 8568405 VIRIN: 240730-A-GU297-2816 Resolution: 4608x2929 Size: 2.23 MB Location: RHODE ISLAND, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leapfest 2024` [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Jason Palacios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.