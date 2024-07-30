Leapfest 2024`

A Saudi Arabian paratrooper dons their equipment for Sustained Airborne Training at the University of Rhode Island, on July 30th, 2024. Leapfest is the largest, longest standing, international static line parachute training event and competition hosted by the 56th Troop Command, Rhode Island Army National Guard to promote high level technical training and esprit de corps within the International Airborne community. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jason J. Palacios)

