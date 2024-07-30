Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    927 MXG Airmen work alongside 6 MXG to evacuate flight line [Image 2 of 2]

    927 MXG Airmen work alongside 6 MXG to evacuate flight line

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Ritchey 

    927th Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 6th Maintenance Group load supplies onto a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, August 3, 2024. Members of the 6th MXG and 927th MXG worked to prepare the KC-135 Stratotankers for evacuation in response to inclement weather forecast in the Tampa Bay Area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Ritchey)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.03.2024 15:00
    Photo ID: 8568219
    VIRIN: 240803-F-ON299-1007
    Resolution: 3008x2008
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    This work, 927 MXG Airmen work alongside 6 MXG to evacuate flight line [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Leah Ritchey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Inclement Weather
    Readiness
    Teamwork
    6 MXG
    927 MXG

