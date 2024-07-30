Members of the 6th Maintenance Group load supplies onto a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, August 3, 2024. Members of the 6th MXG and 927th MXG worked to prepare the KC-135 Stratotankers for evacuation in response to inclement weather forecast in the Tampa Bay Area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Ritchey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2024 Date Posted: 08.03.2024 15:00 Photo ID: 8568219 VIRIN: 240803-F-ON299-1007 Resolution: 3008x2008 Size: 1.44 MB Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 927 MXG Airmen work alongside 6 MXG to evacuate flight line [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Leah Ritchey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.