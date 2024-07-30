Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    927 MXG Airmen work alongside 6 MXG to evacuate flight line [Image 1 of 2]

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Ritchey 

    927th Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 6th Maintenance Group prepare to load supplies onto a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, August 3, 2024. Members of the 6th MXG and 927th MXG worked to prepare the KC-135 Stratotankers for evacuation in response to forecast inclement weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Ritchey)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.03.2024 15:00
    Photo ID: 8568218
    VIRIN: 240803-F-ON299-1006
    Resolution: 2008x3008
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Inclement Weather
    Readiness
    Teamwork
    6 MXG
    927 MXG

