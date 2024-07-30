Members of the 6th Maintenance Group prepare to load supplies onto a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, August 3, 2024. Members of the 6th MXG and 927th MXG worked to prepare the KC-135 Stratotankers for evacuation in response to forecast inclement weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Ritchey)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2024 15:00
|Photo ID:
|8568218
|VIRIN:
|240803-F-ON299-1006
|Resolution:
|2008x3008
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 927 MXG Airmen work alongside 6 MXG to evacuate flight line [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Leah Ritchey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.