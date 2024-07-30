Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    157th Military Police Company Receives Brief on Upcoming Deployment [Image 5 of 8]

    157th Military Police Company Receives Brief on Upcoming Deployment

    MOOREFIELD, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ariana Shuemake 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 157th Military Policy Company, 771st Troop Command Battalion, West Virginia Army National Guard, receive a briefing from Lt. Col. Ryan Kaufman and Command Sgt. Maj. Kendall Struxness at the Moorefield Armory, in Moorefield West Virginia on August 3, 2024. Kaufman and Struxness will serve as the command team for the 142nd Engineer Battalion’s forward element, and the 157th Military Police Company’s higher command echelon during their upcoming deployment. Kaufman and Struxness gave a personal introduction of themselves, and briefed the unit on the mission requirements and expectations. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ariana Shuemake)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.03.2024 13:54
    Photo ID: 8568178
    VIRIN: 240803-Z-QC446-1042
    Resolution: 6716x4477
    Size: 21.79 MB
    Location: MOOREFIELD, WEST VIRGINIA, US
    Engineers
    NDNG
    MilitaryPolice
    WVNG
    157MPCO
    142ENBN

