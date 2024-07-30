157th Military Police Company Receives Brief on Upcoming Deployment

Soldiers assigned to the 157th Military Policy Company, 771st Troop Command Battalion, West Virginia Army National Guard, receive a briefing from Lt. Col. Ryan Kaufman and Command Sgt. Maj. Kendall Struxness at the Moorefield Armory, in Moorefield West Virginia on August 3, 2024. Kaufman and Struxness will serve as the command team for the 142nd Engineer Battalion’s forward element, and the 157th Military Police Company’s higher command echelon during their upcoming deployment. Kaufman and Struxness gave a personal introduction of themselves, and briefed the unit on the mission requirements and expectations. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ariana Shuemake)

