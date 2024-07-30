Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    171st Air Refueling Wing Readiness Exercise [Image 18 of 21]

    171st Air Refueling Wing Readiness Exercise

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by William Shapiro 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Load team members from the 171st Air Refueling Wing and 103rd Airlift Wing secure equipment on to a Connecticut Air National Guard C-130 “Hercules” aircraft, for air transit in support of Exercise Iron Keystone 24’, June 7, 2024, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Exercise Iron Keystone is a multi-wing, multi-service, multi-nation exercise designed to test the readiness capabilities of service members in a controlled simulated environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Mr. William Shapiro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.03.2024 13:43
    Photo ID: 8568132
    VIRIN: 240607-Z-WS988-1069
    Resolution: 3194x3992
    Size: 7.71 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 171st Air Refueling Wing Readiness Exercise [Image 21 of 21], by William Shapiro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

