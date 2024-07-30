Load team members from the 171st Air Refueling Wing prepare to load cargo on to a C-130 “Hercules” aircraft, assigned to the 103rd Airlift Wing, for air transit in support of Exercise Iron Keystone 24’, June 7, 2024, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Exercise Iron Keystone is a multi-wing, multi-service, multi-nation exercise designed to test the readiness capabilities of service members in a controlled simulated environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Mr. William Shapiro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2024 Date Posted: 08.03.2024 13:43 Photo ID: 8568130 VIRIN: 240607-Z-WS988-1067 Resolution: 5976x3992 Size: 11.03 MB Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 171st Air Refueling Wing Readiness Exercise [Image 21 of 21], by William Shapiro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.