171st Air Refueling Wing Readiness Exercise

Load team members from the 171st Air Refueling Wing prepare to load cargo on to a C-130 “Hercules” aircraft, assigned to the 103rd Airlift Wing, for air transit in support of Exercise Iron Keystone 24’, June 7, 2024, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Exercise Iron Keystone is a multi-wing, multi-service, multi-nation exercise designed to test the readiness capabilities of service members in a controlled simulated environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Mr. William Shapiro)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2024 13:43
|Photo ID:
|8568130
|VIRIN:
|240607-Z-WS988-1067
|Resolution:
|5976x3992
|Size:
|11.03 MB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
