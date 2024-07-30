171st Air Refueling Wing Readiness Exercise

Flight crew members from the 103rd Airlift Wing await cargo from the 171st Air Refueling Wing, to be loaded on to a Connecticut Air National Guard C-130 “Hercules” aircraft, in support of Exercise Iron Keystone 24’, June 7, 2024, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Exercise Iron Keystone is a multi-wing, multi-service, multi-nation exercise designed to test the readiness capabilities of service members in a controlled simulated environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Mr. William Shapiro)

