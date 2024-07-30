171st Air Refueling Wing Readiness Exercise

A C-130 “Hercules” aircraft assigned to the 103rd Airlift Wing, Connecticut Air National Guard, departs from the 171st Air Refueling Wing in support of Exercise Iron Keystone 24’, June 7, 2024. Exercise Iron Keystone is a multi-wing, multi-service, multi-nation exercise designed to test the readiness capabilities of service members in a controlled simulated environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Mr. William Shapiro)

