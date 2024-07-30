U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition: M17 Range

U.S. Army Pfc. DeMarcus Lee, assigned to V Corps, fires an M17 pistol as a part of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) Best Squad Competition on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 1, 2024. Soldiers from across USAREUR-AF will compete in the year's Best Squad Competition in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 31 - Aug. 9, 2024. Teams representing units from across USAREUR-AF will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Andrew Clark)

