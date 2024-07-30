U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition: Support by Fire

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command fire an M240B machine gun as a part of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) Best Squad Competition on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 1, 2024. Soldiers from across USAREUR-AF will compete in the year's Best Squad Competition in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 31 - Aug. 9, 2024. Teams representing units from across USAREUR-AF will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Andrew Clark)

Date Taken: 08.01.2024 Date Posted: 08.03.2024 by SPC Andrew Clark