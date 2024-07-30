Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCPON Honea Visits John C. Stennis [Image 3 of 4]

    MCPON Honea Visits John C. Stennis

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Seaman Najwa Ziadi 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    240801-N-XB532-1289 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Aug. 1, 2024) – Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea speaks with Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), during a visit to the floating accommodation facility in Newport News, Virginia, Aug. 1, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Tillie)

    This work, MCPON Honea Visits John C. Stennis [Image 4 of 4], by SN Najwa Ziadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH
    CVN74

