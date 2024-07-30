MCPON Honea Visits John C. Stennis

240801-N-XB532-1199 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Aug. 1, 2024) – Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea speaks with Retail Specialist 3rd Class Ryshon Gannt, a Sailor assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), during a visit to the floating accommodation facility in Newport News, Virginia, Aug. 1, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Tillie)

