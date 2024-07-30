Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vermont National Guard attends SEEM Summit

    VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Capt. Mikel Arcovitch 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    Mr. Todd Connolly, state equal employment manager, Vermont National Guard, joined representatives from across the 54 at a SEEM Summit at the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute, 8-12 July.

    The mission of the summit is to provide a collaborative knowledge-based learning environment between national and state-level EEO/MEO subject matter experts in the application of prevention and regulatory compliance. The end state is to synchronize methodologies across all 54 programs.

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 08.03.2024 10:53
    Photo ID: 8568044
    VIRIN: 240711-A-FN054-4408
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: VERMONT, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Vermont National Guard attends SEEM Summit, by CPT Mikel Arcovitch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vermont National Guard
    VTNG
    SEEM

