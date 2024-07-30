Vermont National Guard attends SEEM Summit

Mr. Todd Connolly, state equal employment manager, Vermont National Guard, joined representatives from across the 54 at a SEEM Summit at the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute, 8-12 July.



The mission of the summit is to provide a collaborative knowledge-based learning environment between national and state-level EEO/MEO subject matter experts in the application of prevention and regulatory compliance. The end state is to synchronize methodologies across all 54 programs.

