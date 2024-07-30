Mr. Todd Connolly, state equal employment manager, Vermont National Guard, joined representatives from across the 54 at a SEEM Summit at the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute, 8-12 July.
The mission of the summit is to provide a collaborative knowledge-based learning environment between national and state-level EEO/MEO subject matter experts in the application of prevention and regulatory compliance. The end state is to synchronize methodologies across all 54 programs.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2024 10:53
|Photo ID:
|8568044
|VIRIN:
|240711-A-FN054-4408
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|VERMONT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vermont National Guard attends SEEM Summit, by CPT Mikel Arcovitch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
